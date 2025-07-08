Denise Richards’ Extravagant Monthly Spending Revealed in Aaron Phypers’ Divorce Filing

Getty Images

Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards on Monday after six years of marriage, and his court docs are giving fans an inside look at their finances.

According to the papers, obtained by “Extra,” Denise rakes in $250,000 per month thanks to OnlyFans, her TV appearances and brand deals.

Aaron, on the other hand, claims he’s had no income since shutting down his wellness company, Quantum 360, in 2024.

Phypers also lifts the curtain on the family’s extravagant spending.

He lists expenses for himself, Denise and her adopted daughter Eloise at $105,000 per month!

Aaron includes $25,000 in food costs between groceries and eating out, $20,000 in clothes, and $15,000 for entertainment. Another big expense is rent, at $18,000 per month.

Phypers is asking that they split their Smoke & Mirrors Entertainment company 50/50, and he is requesting spousal support.

Aaron filed the docs on Monday in L.A., citing "irreconcilable differences.”

He listed their date of separation as July 4,

Back in 2018, Denise opened up to People magazine about her wedding to Aaron.

She shared, “Aaron and I have been together since June 2017. We kept the engagement private. He really wanted to marry on September 8 because eight means infinity. We called [wedding planner] Mindy Weiss and she did it less than 48 hours and it was beautiful.”

Phypers finalized his divorce from actress Nicollette Sheridan in August 2018. Richards was previously married to Charlie Sheen from 2002-2006, and has two daughters with him — Sam, 21, and Lola, 20 — along with her adopted daughter Eloise, 14.

“Extra” recently spoke with Denise, Sami and Lola about their reality show “Denise Richards and Her Wild Things,” which also stars Aaron and Eloise.

Denise explained, “We made a decision to do a family docuseries, and this is our family,” She added, “These are different circumstances than your average family, but at the end of the day, I deal with a lot of things parents will be able to relate to with my kids.”

Lola felt like from the outside it might look like the “perfect life,” but said, “I wanted people to know that it's okay to still struggle with things like mental health or whatever you're going through, so I didn't want to hide that.”