Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly received a standing ovation from fellow inmates after the jury delivered a verdict at his trial last week.

Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty on the more serious charges of alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

The music mogul dodged a possible life sentence, and his lawyer Marc Agnifilo told the Associated Press of his fellow inmates, “They all said: ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government.’”

Meanwhile, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, a key witness at the trial, was spotted for the first time after the verdict. In photos posted by DailyMail.com, she was flanked by multiple umbrellas to block the camera shot as she escaped New York City for the holiday weekend.

But Diddy’s legal troubles aren’t over.

On Wednesday, Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs’ bail request and ruled the rapper will stay behind bars until his sentencing hearing on October 3.

Diddy faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, as each count of which he was found guilty carries a maximum 10-year sentence.

There is a phone hearing scheduled for Tuesday to decide if Diddy’s sentencing will be expedited.

Prosecutors are asking for 4-5 years behind bars.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with CNN correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, who shared, “The government would like for him to serve consecutive sentences on these two charges, meaning that it would be one after another to get him more time.”

She added, “There is absolutely an uphill legal battle ahead for Sean Combs… He’s still looking at a very harsh reality of not only spending time behind bars, but also contending now with these civil lawsuits.”

Attorney Tony Buzbee represents dozens of clients pursuing civil cases against the now two-time convicted felon.