Getty Images

Sam Hunt is a dad again!

Hunt and wife Hannah Lee Fowler welcomed a son named Weyman Allen Hunt back in May, but he’s just now speaking out about the new addition.

Sam told Taste of Country his family is “good,” adding, "A little sleep deprived. Our most recent child got here in May, so he's finally starting to sleep a little better."

Hunt added, "We got spoiled with the first two — they were fairly easy — but Weyman, my third one, Weyman's his name, he likes to beat to his own drum, I guess you could say.”

The Cedartown First Methodist Church also announced the baby’s arrival on May 27, revealing Weyman Allen Hunt was born on May 21.

The church wrote, “Hannah & Sam Hunt announce the birth of their son, Weyman Allen Hunt, born May 21st, weighing 8lbs & 6oz, and 20 1/2 in. long.”

Just before Weyman’s arrival, “Extra” caught up with Sam at the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, where he said he’s “over the moon.”

Hunt already shared 3-year-old daughter Lucy, nicknamed Weesie, and 1-year-old son Lowry with wife Hannah.

He explained, “After I had my first little girl, Weesie, I told [my wife] Hannah, I said, ‘Let’s have as many kids as we can have before we age out.’ And she agreed. So that’s our mission right now. We’re on number three.”