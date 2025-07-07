Kim Kardashian Remembers Late Friend Months After She Died: ‘Our World Is Not the Same’

Instagram

Kim Kardashian is mourning the loss of her friend Lindsay May Palevsky.

People magazine reports Palevsky died November 2, 2024, after battling a rare form of cancer.

Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, Kim wrote, “It was just your birthday and I know you never liked to make a big deal of it, but Happy Heavenly Birthday, Lindz 💜🦋.”



Kardashian continued, “I waited months to post this, mostly because I couldn’t find the right words. Nothing really captures how quiet and empty our lifers chat feels without you in it. I know you’d probably roll your eyes at me posting anything — especially since you didn’t really even have social media — but I couldn’t go through this lake trip without feeling you everywhere, and I needed to share it.”

Instagram

Kim explained that the lake was Lindsay’s “happy place,” going on, “It made you feel lighter, healthier… you were you. It’ll always be our favorite lifers tradition because it’s where we spend time with all of our kids being together and get real time with each other without any outside noise. We felt your absence this year in every sunset, every laugh, every quiet moment.”



She continued, “Looking back at these pictures from a year ago, I feel so grateful for all the memories we made. We miss you so f**king much, Lindz. Our world is not the same without you. I guess that’s why I hold onto this lake tradition so tightly. We’ll always have the lake — and in that, we’ll always have a piece of you.💜🦋”

The photos included fun snaps from the women’s trip last year, as well as a video of Lindsay blowing out the candles on her cake just one year ago.

Instagram

Another friend in the group, Simone Harouche, also paid tribute to Lindsay with photos from this year’s gathering.

She wrote, “A psychic told me to find you in pink skies. Today was a day after your birthday, and the sky couldn’t have been more pink tonight.”



Simone continued, “Even though you never liked celebrating your birthday, we still got together this year. Ali made dinner at the same restaurant where we celebrated you and Sarah’s birthdays last year all together.”

She added, “Kim got a purple Hansens cake for you, and your name was spelled wrong and we all laughed because we knew you’d be laughing about it too. (G-d how I miss hearing you laugh).”

Harouche went on, “All the kids were together too, and I know that would’ve made you so happy to see that, Lindz, they are all getting so big!!”



Simone was also hearing one of Lindsay’s favorite songs, “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman, and joked, “But send me another sign, because I’m getting sick of that song. (But, G-d how I miss hearing you sing).”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Harouche revealed, “The kids found butterfly decorations and we put them up in the kitchen for you. They are still hanging up. I hope they never come down.”

She also shared photos of the women’s wrists with butterfly tattoos.

Simone noted, “July 3rd will always be your day… (even though you despised your birthday). Please send me more pink skies 💓💜🦋.”

Citizens of Humanity is also honoring Lindsay with jeans called the Lindz.

In an Instagram post, the brand stated, “Lindsay embodied everything we value — grace, resilience, loyalty, and strength, leaving a lasting make on everyone who knew her. In her memory, we will be donating $50 from every pair of The Lindz sold on citizensofhumanity.com in 2025 to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (@netresearch ) to support its mission of funding critical research and advancing more effective treatments and a cure.”

The company’s website notes, “She passed away in November 2024 after a 13-year battle with cancer.”