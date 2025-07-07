Instagram

Kelly Osbourne, 40, and Sid Wilson, 48, are getting married!

Sid made the engagement a family affair, popping the question at Kelly’s dad Ozzy Osbourne’s final Black Sabbath concert in the U.K.

The proposal was caught on video and posted on Kelly’s Instagram.

In the footage, the Slipknot rocker tells her "Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world," at which point Ozzy jokes, "F**k off, you’re not marrying my daughter."

As everyone laughs, Wilson goes on, “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?”

He then gets down on one knee and presents her with a ring.

Kelly looks shocked and nods yes, as Sid puts the ring on her finger.

The moment ends with Kelly giving Sid a giant hug as the crowd cheers.

Sid worked with Mouawad jewelry to create a custom ring for Kelly, and it was inspired by her nickname.

In a video posted by the jeweler, Wilson explained to Pascal Mouawad that his nickname for his bride-to-be is “Honeybee.”

He said it was also coincidentally the late Joan Rivers’ nickname for Kelly. Kelly worked with Joan, who passed away in 2014, on E!’s “Fashion Police.

Sid added of Joan calling Kelly Honeybee, "I didn't know this. It's like an amazing coincidence. Like, whoa. Meant to be."

Wilson said Kelly got the label because she "would buzz around and, like, spread this good energy around like a bee."

Sid said he was hoping to use “honeybees and pollen and diamonds" in the ring design.

Wilson was blown away by the results, sharing, "It's blinding! It sparkles! She's going to love that. Dude, it's beautiful… It's more than perfect. It's a fairy tale."

The video caption reveals the ring, which includes diamond honeybees, was, “Set in 18K yellow gold, the ring is adorned with white and yellow diamonds, citrine accents, and crowned with a brilliant round white diamond at its center, a radiant symbol of enduring love.”

The reality star and the musician started dating in 2022. Kelly opened up to fans about their relationship that Valentine’s Day, writing, “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson. 💜”

They went on to welcome son Sidney later that year.

In 2023, she opened up to “Extra” about becoming a mom.