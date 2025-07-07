Instagram

Justin Bieber is giving fans a glimpse of his personal life.

Over the past few days, he’s shared a video of himself playing with 11-month-old son Jack Blues, a carousel of photos partying with friends as he smokes what appears to be a blunt, and a series of sweaty selfies.

The “Baby” singer included the caption “Detoxxxxxxxxxxx” alongside the series of close-up selfies.

While he smiled in the first pic, the star looked pretty miserable in the rest, with sweat on his forehead and what appeared to be a towel loosely draped on his head.

Justin did not provide any further details of what he was detoxing from.

Fans responded in the comments with words of support like, “Please stay healthy and happy,” and, “You got this 🩷.”

Another commenter wrote, “Proud of you man, detox of any kind isn't easy.”

Bieber went on to post a carousel of photos of himself hugging wife Hailey Bieber.

He wrote in the caption, “My forever n always 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

The couple, who welcomed Jack Blues in August 2024, have been plagued by rumors.

In May, Hailey opened up to Vogue about the gossip amid life as a new mom.

“Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult,” she said. “And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced’ and ‘They’re this’ and ‘They’re not happy’: It is such a mindf**k. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live.”

She said of her reality, “I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me, and I love them.”