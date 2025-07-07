Getty Images

Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers has filed for divorce, reports TMZ.

The site reports Phypers filed on Monday in L.A. citing "irreconcilable differences.”

Aaron listed their date of separation as July 4, and he is asking for spousal support.

Back in 2018, Denise opened up to People magazine about her wedding to Aaron.

She shared, “Aaron and I have been together since June 2017. We kept the engagement private. He really wanted to marry on September 8 because eight means infinity. We called [wedding planner] Mindy Weiss and she did it less than 48 hours and it was beautiful.”

Phypers finalized his divorce from actress Nicollette Sheridan in August 2018. Richards was previously married to Charlie Sheen from 2002-2006, and has two daughters with him — Sam, 21, and Lola, 20 — along with her adopted daughter Eloise, 14.

“Extra” recently spoke with Denise, Sami and Lola about their reality show “Denise Richards and Her Wild Things,” which also stars Aaron and Eloise.

Denise explained, “We made a decision to do a family docuseries, and this is our family,” She added, “These are different circumstances than your average family, but at the end of the day, I deal with a lot of things parents will be able to relate to with my kids.”

Lola felt like from the outside it might look like the “perfect life,” but said, “I wanted people to know that it's okay to still struggle with things like mental health or whatever you're going through, so I didn't want to hide that.”