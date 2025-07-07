Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro Pack on the PDA at Wimbledon

Getty Images

Andrew Garfield, 41, and Monica Barbaro, 34, confirmed their romance at Wimbledon!

The couple packed on the PDA Sunday at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club, where they arrived holding hands.

Getty Images

Inside, they were all smiles. In the stands, Andrew even planted a kiss on Monica’s cheek!

The stars coordinated their looks, wearing matching Ralph Lauren outfits, Monica in a white dress and strappy sandals and Andrew in a white button-down shirt and slacks with a sweater tied around his neck. He completed the ensemble with brown shoes.

Getty Images

The “Amazing Spider-Man” star and the “A Complete Unknown” actress were seated among other stars, including Maude Apatow, Poppy Delevingne, Charithra Chandran and Erin Doherty.

Garfield and Barbaro have been linked since earlier this year. They posed alongside Eddie Redmayne and editor Lynn Hirschberg at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont in January.

They were spotted attending a play together in February, and at the time a source confirmed to People they were dating. They have been spotted on numerous occasions since.

Last month, Deadline reported that Andrew and Monica were slated to co-star in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film “Artificial” about the company OpenAI. Deadline, however, noted that deals were not closed.

Andrew has been very private about his relationships in the past, but he did tell “Extra” in 2022 that he’s “obsessed” with becoming a dad!