Mel B Says 'I Do' at Historic St. Paul's Cathedral in London

Just call her Mel B McPhee!

Spice Girl Mel B exchanged vows with hairstylist Rory McPhee in a romantic, traditional ceremony at London's historic St. Paul's Cathedral on Saturday, July 5.

It was the same venue where Prince Charles and Princess Diana were wed! She was allowed use of the site due to her status as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her work in spreading awareness of domestic violence.

People magazine reports the 50-year-old music and TV star wore a custom ivory gown by Josephine Scott, and late wore a Justin Alexander original.

McPhee wore traditional Scottish garb, including a kilt.

After, there was a starry reception at the Shangri-La inside the U.K.'s tallest building, the Shard.

On hand to wish the couple well were Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Cara Delevingne, Daisy Lowe, Katherine Ryan, and Mel B's three daughters, who served as her bridesmaids.

She is the mother of Phoenix, 26, with her first husband, Jimmy Gulzar; Angel Iris, 18, with ex-beau Eddie Murphy; and Madison, 13, with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.