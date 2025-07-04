Julian McMahon, Doctor Doom & Star of 'Nip/Tuck,' Dies at 56

Getty Images

Julian McMahon, the Australian actor remembered for his Golden Globe-nominated performance on TV's "Nip/Tuck" and as Doctor Doom in two "Fantastic Four" movies, died July 2.

He was 56.

Deadline reports his wife, Kelly McMahon, announced, "With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer."

She went on, "Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

Born July 27, 1968, in Sydney, he was the son of Australian PM Sir William McMahon, who served 1971-1972.

While away at college in 1988, McMahon, who had been modeling, learned his father had died at 80 of cancer. He returned home for the funeral, spending some time shooting Levi's ads that directly led to his casting on the longstanding soap "Home and Away."

McMahon played a soldier called Ben on the series in 1990. It was there he met Dannii Minogue, his co-star and the sister of pop icon Kylie Minogue. He was wed to Dannii from 1994-1995, and appeared in a couple of her music videos.

His leading-man looks helped him find success in many U.S. productions, including his U.S. debut on "Another World" as sexy Ian Rain in 1993.

He next landed work as a regular on TV's "Profiler" (1996-2000) and "Charmed" (2000-2003).

From 2003-2010, he played Christian Troy on FX's groundbreaking series "Nip/Tuck," for which he was Golden Globe-nominated. The Ryan Murphy creation, about a controversial plastic surgery center, was seen as one of TV's edgiest hits, pairing him Butch & Sundance-style with Dylan Walsh.

McMahon branched out into features, acting in "Chasing Sleep: (2000), "Premonition" (2007), "Red" (2010), and "Bait" (2012).

His most famous on-screen performances were in "Fantastic Four" (2005) and "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" (2007), in which he played Doctor Doom.

He later worked on the series "Runaways" (2017-2018) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (2020-2022).

His final appearance, a hat tip to his late father, came playing a fictional Australian PM on "The Residence" this year.