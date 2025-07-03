Stars Remember Michael Madsen: ‘He Was Thunder and Velvet’

Getty Images

Michael Madsen died Thursday at just 67, reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

Stars are paying tribute to the actor known for his work as a tough guy in several Quentin Tarantino classics.

His sister, Oscar-nominated actress Virginia Madsen, told Variety, “My brother Michael has left the stage. He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw. A father, a son, a brother — etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark.”

She continued, “We’re not mourning a public figure. We’re not mourning a myth — but flesh and blood and ferocious heart. Who stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire. Who leaves us echoes — gruff, brilliant, unrepeatable — half legend, half lullaby. I’ll miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him. I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend; I miss my big brother. Thank you to everyone reaching out with love and memory. In time, we’ll share how we plan to celebrate his life — but for now, we stay close, and let the silence say what words can’t.”

Michael’s “Reservoir Dogs” co-star Harvey Keitel told The Post, “We’ve lost another great American poet. Farewell, my dear friend. I’ll never forget one of the best scenes I’ve ever seen on film — of you and Chris Penn fighting in ‘Reservoir Dogs.’ A great love scene.” Chris died in 2006 at just 40, and Harvey added, “Give Chris a hug for me.”

Vivica A. Fox, who starred in the “Kill Bill" films, told The Post, “I had the pleasure of working with Michael Madsen on ‘Kill Bill’ & several other films! Michael was a talented man with an AMAZING on screen presence! My deepest condolences & prayers to his family.”

James Woods wrote on X, “Oh man, this is a hard one. Michael and I did ‘The Getaway’ together. We did ‘Straight Talk’ together. I was always touched by his sweet nature and generosity, the absolute opposite of the ‘tough guys’ he portrayed so brilliantly. Rest in Peace, dear friend.”