July 03, 2025
Stars Remember Michael Madsen: ‘He Was Thunder and Velvet’
Michael Madsen died Thursday at just 67, reportedly due to cardiac arrest.
Stars are paying tribute to the actor known for his work as a tough guy in several Quentin Tarantino classics.
His sister, Oscar-nominated actress Virginia Madsen, told Variety, “My brother Michael has left the stage. He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw. A father, a son, a brother — etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark.”
She continued, “We’re not mourning a public figure. We’re not mourning a myth — but flesh and blood and ferocious heart. Who stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire. Who leaves us echoes — gruff, brilliant, unrepeatable — half legend, half lullaby. I’ll miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him. I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend; I miss my big brother. Thank you to everyone reaching out with love and memory. In time, we’ll share how we plan to celebrate his life — but for now, we stay close, and let the silence say what words can’t.”
Michael’s “Reservoir Dogs” co-star Harvey Keitel told The Post, “We’ve lost another great American poet. Farewell, my dear friend. I’ll never forget one of the best scenes I’ve ever seen on film — of you and Chris Penn fighting in ‘Reservoir Dogs.’ A great love scene.” Chris died in 2006 at just 40, and Harvey added, “Give Chris a hug for me.”
Vivica A. Fox, who starred in the “Kill Bill" films, told The Post, “I had the pleasure of working with Michael Madsen on ‘Kill Bill’ & several other films! Michael was a talented man with an AMAZING on screen presence! My deepest condolences & prayers to his family.”
James Woods wrote on X, “Oh man, this is a hard one. Michael and I did ‘The Getaway’ together. We did ‘Straight Talk’ together. I was always touched by his sweet nature and generosity, the absolute opposite of the ‘tough guys’ he portrayed so brilliantly. Rest in Peace, dear friend.”
Rob Schneider, who worked with Madsen on “Welcome to Acapulco” and other films, posted on X, “Michael Madsen was a dream to work with. A truly gifted actor & gentleman who made every person on the set comfortable; generous with his stories & with his infectious laughter. I only wish we could have done more things together in this crazy business. My love to his kids & friends.”