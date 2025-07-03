Courtesy of Madison LeCroy

“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy, 34, is a mom again!

Madison has welcomed her second child, her first with husband Brett Randle.

LeCroy announced that she gave birth to a baby girl named Teddi during an appearance on Amazon Live.

Madison documented the delivery in a livestream, which began after her water broke.

In an interview with Us Weekly, she shared, "I was in labor for 48 hours basically [because] my water broke at home."

"We kind of prolonged the labor and Brett got here and then we waited another day and had the C-section and there she was five minutes later," Madison added.

Since Teddi was born at 34 weeks, she spent some time in the NICU.

Madison revealed, "She’s a little. She’s only five pounds, but she’s breathing on her own and hasn’t needed any oxygen or anything like that. She’s kind of a little trooper. [Doctors] were shocked with how early she was that she was gonna be this independent. So I was like, ‘Oh, I wasn’t shocked at all."

LeCroy is also the mother of Hudson, 12, her son with ex-husband Josh Hughes.

Madison broke the news of her pregnancy in February.

LeCroy told People magazine, “Honestly, when Brett and I were making this plan of growing our family, I was like, 'Okay, we've got to make this as easy as possible.’ So, I actually started using the Clearblue ovulation test, and I got a smiley face. Once we got the smiley face, we were like, 'Okay, it's go time,' and it instantly happened."

Madison was “shocked” to learn of her pregnancy, saying, “I thought I had all summer long, but it happened and I felt actually pretty great other than some minor headaches.”

She went on, “I honestly was pinching myself because I hadn't heard good news in it felt like the last two years, so to hear something that was so positive and something that we've been wanting and looking forward to was just super exciting. And of course, everybody in our family and everybody was rooting for us."

The pregnancy news came just a month after Madison revealed that Brett was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.