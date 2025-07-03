Instagram

Paul Mescal, 29, and Gracie Abrams, 25, are taking their romance to Instagram.

Gracie shared a cozy selfie of the pair squinting up at the camera. Gracie wears a blue-and-white polka dot bandanna and pink top, while Paul appears to be shirtless.

The sweet pic was part of a carousel of images from Gracie’s trip to the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K.

It looked like the singer, who performed at the fest, had a blast.

Gracie included a video of Paul McCartney dancing to her performance of "That's So True" and another vid of Abrams as the “Apple” girl when Charli XCX took the stage.

There were also lots of fun friend moments — including one with Lorde — and even a pic of her director dad J.J. Abrams with her brother August.

The post comes days after Gracie shared a video from Glastonbury on Instagram Stories of herself on Mescal’s shoulders as she sang along to Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith singing the Cure’s “Friday I’m in Love.”

Paul and Gracie were first linked in June 2024 when they were spotted out to dinner in London.

The “Normal People” actor and the singer have both spoken out about wanting to keep their personal lives private.

In August 2024, Gracie told The Sunday Times of her personal life, “You hope for just privacy in your life as anyone else would. That’s just the truth.”