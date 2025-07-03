Michael Madsen, Quentin Tarantino Tough Guy, Dies at 67

NBC 4 Los Angeles confirmed deputies had responded to a call from his Malibu home early Thursday, where they found Madsen. He was dead at the scene.

In a statement, his managers and publicist wrote, "In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films 'Resurrection Road,' 'Concessions' and 'Cookbook for Southern Housewives,' and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life. Michael was also preparing to release a new book called 'Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems,' currently being edited."