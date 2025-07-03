Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Confirm Broken Engagement

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have finally confirmed their split.

In a statement, their reps told Page Six, “Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting.”

The statement continued, “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”

The two are parents to Daisy, 5.

The statement came after Bloom posted about “loneliness” and “sadness” on his Instagram Story.

Orlando reposted quotes from the famed psychologist Carl Jung. One quote said, “Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate that seem important to oneself.”

Another quote read, “Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness.”

News broke last week about Orlando and Katy’s breakup.

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly , “Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable. It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

The insider noted that the breakup was “a long time coming” since things were “tense for months.”

According to the source, the two “have been living apart since Katy has been on tour.”

Bloom also went solo for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy.

Perry and Bloom first sparked dating rumors in 2016 after connecting at a Golden Globes party.

After dating for a year, they called it quits, with their reps releasing a joint statement to People magazine, saying, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”