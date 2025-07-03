Getty

Nickelodeon alum Josh Peck is a dad again!

Josh and his wife Paige O’Brien welcomed their third child, a baby boy who they named Meyer Lane.

On Wednesday, Paige shared precious pics of their little one, writing on Instagram, “Meyer Lane, we love you we love you.”

Josh reposted Paige’s post on his Instagram Stories.

The pair announced they were expecting in February.

Along with posting a selfie showing him cradling her baby bump, he wrote on Instagram, “I finally get a minivan. #3.”

The couple are also the parents of Max, 6, and Shai, 2.

Josh and Paige tied the knot in 2017, announcing their first pregnancy with a maternity photo in August 2018. Josh wrote on Instagram at the time, “Oh baby. Literally, there’s a baby in there.”

Max arrived that December.

Peck’s friend and former “Grandfathered” co-star John Stamos actually shared a funny story about Max with “Extra” a few years ago.

During a 2019 interview, John revealed that Josh and Paige brought Max to the “Fuller House” set, while Stamos’ wife Caitlyn McHugh brought their son Billy. Both boys were about 1 at the time, and Stamos shared the cringeworthy tale about Billy that is so relatable to any parent!