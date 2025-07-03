Gigi Gorgeous & Nats Getty Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

It’s over between Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty.

A rep confirmed the news to People magazine, sharing, "Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty confirm they have amicably decided to part ways and officially file for divorce. While they have decided to end their marriage, they remain friends and have the [utmost] love and respect for each other."

TMZ adds that Nats, the great grandchild of oil tycoon John Paul Getty, filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, listing their separation date as February 27, 2025.

Nats has also agreed to pay Gigi spousal support based on their prenup.

The couple met in February 2016 and became engaged in March 2018. They wed in Montecito, California, in 2019.

In 2021, Nats announced, "I am transgender, non-binary. I have spent my entire life not in sync with the body I was born with and confined by an outwardly appearance that did not match my mind or soul. It wasn't until recently that I was even comfortable admitting this to myself, once I was able to look inward and truly reflect on my authentic self."

Getty, who uses he/him pronouns, continued, "So I decided to start my physical transition and get top surgery. This surgery is something I have wanted for years and I can't believe I will finally have the chest I have always dreamed of. I know it's a privilege that I'm even able to move forward with this when for many it's an impossible option due to their circumstance."

While posing with Gigi, who is also transgender, he continued, "To those on the road to self-discovery please know it can be a long process and there is no need to rush it. Allow yourself the time and space to find who you truly are. This process comes with a lot of highs and lows, some of which can be scary. What I can say, is that the process is truly beautiful and now I feel like I have a new community which I am so excited to embrace."

It seemed the couple was going strong as they pursued IVF to start a family.

Gigi told E! News’ Laverne Cox at the People’s Choice Awards in February 2024, “We have six embryos that are on ice, and we could technically have six kids tomorrow, which is crazy."