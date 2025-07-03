Diddy Trial: Alternate Juror Speaks Out on Mixed Verdict

Getty Images

A day after a verdict was reached in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial, an alternate juror sat down for an interview with CNN to the discuss the case.

The unnamed juror revealed that he agreed with the verdict, saying, “I understood the final verdict.”

He noted that he “took a copious amount of notes overall,” specifically “350 pages worth of notes,” because they weren’t told who was going to be an alternate juror.

When asked if he would have acquitted Diddy on the RICO charge, he answered, “I think reading all my notes and looking back at the evidence, I probably would’ve reached the same conclusion.”

Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

During the six-week trial, sexually explicit videos and audio were shown and heard by the jurors. The juror commented, “They were very graphic, but I think overall, it was looking at it from one side, it was definitely riveting and eye-opening.”

The juror noted that prosecution and defense showed “selective” clips of the freak offs.

According to the juror, the prosecution showed videos of sexual activity happening, but “it didn’t seem forced” to him. He described the footage “as pretty tame.”

The juror also weighed in on the infamous 2016 video of Diddy physically beating his ex, Cassie Ventura, at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

He said, “It was a very bad video. I think they showed it enough.”

As for the impact of the video on the deliberations, the juror doesn’t believe it swayed the verdict. He emphasized, “He wasn’t charged with domestic violence.”