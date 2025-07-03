Diddy’s Lawyer Says They Are Just Getting Started: ‘We Fight On’

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers spoke out after the music mogul learned his fate following a six-week trial.

Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty on the more serious charges of alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

During a press conference, Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo declared, “It’s a great victory for Sean Combs; it’s a great victory for the jury system,” he said, adding, “You saw that the Southern District of New York prosecutors came at him with all that they had.”

He credited the “wonderful jury” who “got the situation right, or right enough.”

Agnifilo continued, “Today is a great day, today is a win, today is a victory of all victories for Sean Combs and our legal team.”

He later returned to the microphone to add, “We're not nearly done fighting. We're just getting started. To win this and to defeat the prosecutors from the Southern District of New York takes effort from beginning to end. Today, it's a major, major step in the right direction. But we fight on and we're going to win and we're not going to stop until he walks out of prison a free man to his family.”

Teny Geragos, another member of Combs’ legal team, added, “I want to thank my client Sean Combs for trusting us. Myself and everybody here, this incredible dream team that he put together. Without him, we would not be able to do this. He is incredible, and I want to thank him.”

She continued, “I want to thank the jury for putting such great care into this case,” and also showed gratitude toward the judge and the staff at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Geragos went on to insist Diddy is innocent. “Sean Combs has not sexually assaulted anybody. I’ve been saying this for months,” she said. “We’ve said this with each lawsuit that came out, and today that was proven true.”

On Wednesday, Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs’ bail request and ruled the rapper will stay behind bars until his sentencing hearing on October 3.

Diddy faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, as each count he was found guilty of carries a maximum 10-year sentence.

The defense is hoping for 21-27 months, while prosecutors want Diddy serving 51-63 months.

On Wednesday, Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sent a letter asking the judge to reject the bail request, claiming that the rapper is "likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case."