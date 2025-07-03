Caitlyn Jenner's Friend & Manager Sophia Hutchins Dies in Grisly ATV Accident

Getty

Sophia Hutchins, who was Caitlyn Jenner's friend, manager, and rumored former girlfriend, died Wednesday in a grisly ATV accident, TMZ reports.

She was 29.

TMZ reports exclusively that sources confirm Hutchins was driving an ATV near Caitlyn's home when she grazed a moving car's bumper. That impact sent her off the road — and down a 350-foot ravine.

She was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

TMZ cannot confirm if Caitlyn was home or witnessed the tragic accident, but reports that two people in the car were unharmed.