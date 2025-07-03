'90 Day': Usman Reacts to Learning His Date Is Bisexual (Exclusive Clip)

"Extra" has a sneak peek from "90 Day: Hunt for Love"! Usman reacts to learning his date is bisexual — and he has questions!

Usman tells his date that where he comes from, a man can marry up to four women, which his date calls “spicy.”

He insists, however, that if he falls in love with one woman, “I would love to just have one wife.”

Then she goes on to share that she’s bisexual… and it turns out Usman has no idea what that means!