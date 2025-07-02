‘Superman’ Justice Gang on Hawkgirl Scream, Mr. Terrific's 'Balls' & More (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi and Anthony Carrigan sat down with “Extra’s” Jake Hamilton to dish on “Superman.”

Edi talked about doing wardrobe tests and seeing each other in costume for the first time, including David Corenswet as Superman.

“It was like a magical moment for everybody,” he said, adding of seeing David, “That's Superman. There's no question about it. This guy exudes everything that the character represents.”

Edi chatted about his Mr. Terrific costume, too, and laughed when Isabela referred to his “balls.”

“They are spheres,” he insisted, before adding, “You know, when you put the whole thing together and you look in the mirror you feel like you could probably save the world. It's like a very empowering feeling. But the mask went a long way to make me feel confident in this character.”

Anthony had hours in the makeup chair for Metamorpho, and told Jake, “It's those days where you're doing numerous days in a row where you're getting just 11 faces glued onto your face that it really does start to get to you, but it also weirdly helps with the performance, too, because if you're focused on just kind of doing the scene and not focusing on how uncomfortable you are, magic can happen.”

Isabela pointed out that her helmet and fingerless gloves were key to her costume and also shared how she perfected her Hawkgirl scream.

Merced said, “You ever been to an ear, nose, and throat doctor?... They make you open up real wide. That was what I was like... 'Ahhh!' ... I didn't actually scream too hard on the day. I really just kind of wanted to make sure that my body was in the right position, because when you're in a harness, it's very easy to look dumb… You have to be aware of every single part of your body and also, the core has to be activated.”

As for the scream, she said, “I ended up doing it later in ADR and I was very sick that week, so it's extra raspy, and actually, it ended up working out really well.”

Plus, Edi reacted to Jake praising his Mr. Terrific as a scene-stealer!

“You just do the work,” he said. “You know, you show up and you're trying to elevate each other. You're trying to bring your best so your scene partner can rise. You can rise and the audience can be entertained to the full potential of the project.”