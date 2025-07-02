Stand Up to Cancer Special Moves to Nashville

Stand Up to Cancer® is making its way to Nashville!

Sheryl Crowe will be hosting the televised fundraising event at the Pinnacle on Friday, August 15.

In a statement, SU2C co-founder Katie Couric said, “The goal of Stand Up to Cancer has always been about working collaboratively to push cancer research forward so we could help patients as quickly as possible. Nearly two decades later, it’s incredibly gratifying and inspiring to see the impact of this research. Bringing the show to Nashville will infuse new energy and excitement into our mission. There’s still so much work to do and every dollar makes a difference — especially to the families who are counting on novel approaches and therapies as they face the challenges that often accompany a cancer diagnosis."

The special will broadcast across more than 30 media platforms, including all four major U.S. broadcast networks.

Julian Adams, SU2C president and CEO added, “We’re honored to bring this year’s telecast to Nashville and to celebrate the incredible stories of survivorship made possible by Stand Up to Cancer-funded research. The advancements we’re making are driven by the ongoing generosity of our donors and the dedication of cancer researchers across the world. We are deeply grateful to the entertainment community and our broadcast partners for once again coming together in support of our mission to help spotlight this critical work.”