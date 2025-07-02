‘RHOA’ Star Sanya Richards-Ross & Husband Aaron Ross Welcome Baby #3

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Sanya Richards-Ross is a mom again!

Richards-Ross and her husband Aaron Ross welcomed their third child together, a baby boy.

On Wednesday, Sanya posted a video of herself holding her newborn with her older son Aaron "Deuce" by her side. She wrote on Instagram, “He’s here.”

Sanya also tagged Aaron.

The two are also the parents of son Asani, 18 months.

Last week, Sanya revealed that she was giving birth soon. She wrote, “I am officially ONE WEEK away from experiencing the most beautiful thing a woman’s body can do and on this day, with my big ol’ belly, I felt beautiful, powerful, and strong. Can’t believe this journey is almost over and I get to meet my 3rd little prince for the first time.”

“Thank you for all the love, well wishes, and support especially all of you who acted like this was still my second pregnancy and I was pregnant for 60 weeks,” Sanya joked. “We haven’t picked a name yet, but I think this time I’ll look at him and know. Send a couple prayers up for your girl and I can’t wait to update you all with pics and videos as The Ross party of FIVE!!!”

Sanya announced her pregnancy in February while celebrating her birthday.

Alongside a carousel of photos of her growing baby bump, they wrote on Instagram, “40 + 1 😳🤰🏾💙💕.”

“On this birthday and my 15 YEAR ANNIVERSARY… @rossboy31 and I will be adding one more little prince or princess to our crew. 💙💕,” Sanya added. “My birthday and anniversary is actually on the 26th but we’re celebrating today so let’s just pretend…. Haha.”