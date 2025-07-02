Maggie Q on Titus Welliver Tearfully Passing the ‘Bosch’ Baton (Exclusive)

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Prime Video

Twelve years after ending her hit spy series “Nikita,” Maggie Q is heading back to TV in “Ballard,” a new spin-off of the long-running hit crime series “Bosch.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Maggie about Titus Welliver, who plays Bosch, giving his full blessing for her to carry the “Bosch” legacy with the show.

Welliver will be guest starring on “Ballard,” which is based on real-life cop Mitzi Roberts.

Maggie shared, “We were both in tears and we talked a lot about what it means to take this universe forward after 10 very successful years.”

To prep for her role, Q spent a lot of time behind the scenes with Roberts, a respected LAPD homicide detective.

Calling the experience “invaluable,” Maggie said, “We hit it off in a way that you wouldn’t really expecting. Meeting someone for the first time, she almost feels like a sister. We kind of look alike a bit. She has this very calm radiance about her. She really knows how to deal with people and I think the level of what it takes to accomplish what they do is more than people imagine and can understand.”

When Maggie isn’t working, she’s at home in Hawaii, which helps keep her in shape.

She explained, “I just never stop moving… I’m paddling every day and I’m doing pilates or I’m on the a run with my dogs. I just never stop… Movement is totally my life and I never sit still.”

Maggie is also “militant” on what she puts in her body, stressing, “It’s a temple and abusing it is not an option.”