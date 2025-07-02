Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Arun Subramanian decided on whether or not to release Sean “Diddy” Combs after a verdict was reached in his high-profile trial.

Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty on the alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Following the verdict, Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo asked Judge Arun Subramanian for Diddy's release, while the prosecution opposed it.

“My proposal would be that he be released today, that he be permitted to live at his home in Florida," Agnifilo said. "It would be a bond of whatever size your honor sees fit, maybe $1 million?"

The prosecution, however, asked that Diddy remain behind bars.

Subramanian ruled in favor of the prosecution, keeping Diddy in custody while he awaits sentencing.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for October 3.

The defense is hoping for 21-27 months, while prosecutors want Diddy serving 51-63 months.

Earlier in the day, Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sent a letter asking the judge to reject the bail request, claiming that the rapper is "likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case."

Stylist Deonte Nash, who testified in the trial, also opposed Diddy's release. In a letter submitted by prosecutors, Nash said, "Many of us have firsthand knowledge of the fear he instills in those around him. I can say without hesitation that he is a serious and immediate threat to victims, witnesses, and the broader community. His pattern of violence — particularly while engaged in the trafficking of individuals for prostitution — combined with unchecked substance abuse, makes it clear that he is not ready to re-enter society safely or responsibly."