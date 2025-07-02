Diddy Trial: Jury Reaches Verdict on All Counts

Getty Images

The jury has reached a verdict in the Sean “Diddy” Combs case after three days of deliberations.

Combs has been on trial since May, after entering a not guilty plea on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

NBC News reports Combs was found guilty on two of the five counts.

The music mogul was found not guilty on the alleged racketeering conspiracy.

He was found not guilty on the alleged sex trafficking of Casandra Ventura, but he was found guilty of the Mann Act Transportation of Casandra Ventura.

Combs was also found not guilty of the alleged sex trafficking of former girlfriend Jane, but guilty of the Mann Act transportation of former girlfriend Jane.

The New York Post reports Diddy reacted to the not guilty verdicts by nodding his head and saying "thank you" to the jury as well as making the prayer gesture with his hands.

The Post adds that Judge Arun Subramanian addressed the jury, saying, “I want to thank all of you for your hard work and dedication. I know you’ve given a lot to be here over the last 10 weeks."

Subramanian added, "It’s taken a tremendous amount of sacrifice. I want you to know it’s inspiring to all of us. You did so with no reward, other than the reward of answering the call of public service.”

According to the paper, Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo then asked the judge for Diddy's release.

“My proposal would be that he be released today, that he be permitted to live at his home in Florida," Agnifilo said. "It would be a bond of whatever size your honor sees fit, maybe $1 million?"

Diddy now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, as each count he was found guilty of carries a maximum 10 year sentence.