Diddy’s Sentencing Set for October – How Much Time Could He Serve?

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sentencing hearing has been set for October 3!

On Wednesday, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled to keep Combs in custody until his sentencing hearing.

Though it is four months away, the judge noted that the date could be moved up if the defense wants to expedite it.

Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty on the alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

The defense is hoping for a 21-27 months sentence, while prosecutors want Diddy serving 51-63 months.

Following the verdict, Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo asked Judge Arun Subramanian for Diddy's release, while the prosecution opposed it.

“My proposal would be that he be released today, that he be permitted to live at his home in Florida," Agnifilo said. "It would be a bond of whatever size your honor sees fit, maybe $1 million?"

Subramanian denied the bail request, saying, “Prior to trial the court denied bail, and I see no reason to reverse that now.”

Though the defense insisted that “continued detention of Mr. Combs is inappropriate,” Subramanian brought up Diddy’s history of violence as one of the reasons for keeping the rapper in jail.

Earlier in the day, Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sent a letter asking the judge to reject the bail request, claiming that the rapper is "likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case."