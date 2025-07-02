Jane Rosenberg

On Wednesday morning, Sean “Diddy” Combs learned his fate after a six-week trial.

After more than two days of deliberations, the jurors found Combs not guilty on the most serious charges.

Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty on the alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Jane Rosenberg

The New York Post reports Diddy reacted to the not guilty verdicts by nodding his head and saying "thank you" to the jury as well as making the prayer gesture with his hands.

Diddy was seemingly overwhelmed with emotion, and was seen later falling to his knees in the courtroom with his head in a chair and appeared to be praying before hugging his lawyers. His family was also there clapping and cheering.

Jane Rosenberg

Following the verdict, Judge Arun Subramanian addressed the jury, saying, “I want to thank all of you for your hard work and dedication. I know you’ve given a lot to be here over the last 10 weeks."

Subramanian added, "It’s taken a tremendous amount of sacrifice. I want you to know it’s inspiring to all of us. You did so with no reward, other than the reward of answering the call of public service.”