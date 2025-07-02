Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs has scored a major victory in his high-profile trial, but will he stay behind bars until his sentencing?

After more than two days of deliberations, the jurors found Combs not guilty on the most serious charges.

Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty on the alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Following the verdict, Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo asked Judge Arun Subramanian for Diddy's release.

“My proposal would be that he be released today, that he be permitted to live at his home in Florida," Agnifilo said. "It would be a bond of whatever size your honor sees fit, maybe $1 million?"

The prosecution, however, asked that Diddy remain behind bars.

The judge has set a bail hearing for 5 p.m. E.T.