Cassie Ventura’s Lawyer Responds to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Verdict

Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s lawyer is speaking out after the jury reached a verdict in the Sean “Diddy” Combs case.

Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution, but not guilty of sex trafficking or racketeering.

Ventura’s attorney Douglas H. Wigdor spoke to Variety, saying, “This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.”

He continued, “By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat — with no reservation — that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial. She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion. This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”

Now, Diddy will find out this afternoon if he will go free ahead of sentencing, or will remain behind bars.