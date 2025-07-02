Getty Images

“The Bachelor” alum Caila Quinn Burrello is going to be a mom again!

Caila, 33, is expecting her third child with husband Nick Burrello.

The reality star confirmed the news to People magazine, saying, "We are over the moon to share that our family is growing. We are having another baby!"

"Baby number three is on the way this December! Soon, we’ll have 3 under 3, and we are so happy," she added. "Thank you for your love and support during this special time. We’re soaking in every precious moment together as a family before this exciting next chapter begins."

Calia and Nick took their relationship public in 2017 and got engaged in 2020. They got married in 2021 and welcomed Teddi in 2023 and Christian in 2024.