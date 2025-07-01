Getty Images

Just three months after announcing their engagement, “Succession” actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones and famed chef Daniel Humm are reportedly married!

Page Six reports the two tied the knot over the weekend.

Sources told the outlet that their friend Francesco Clemente officiated the wedding, while Fran Lebowitz acted as a witness.

In February, Daniel broke the news of their engagement.

He wrote on Instagram , “When you know, you know. With you it’s been so obvious @princesssummerfall. Never did I imagine someone so special would exist, and you have shown me what true love is. Together, we will be on this journey forever on. Love you.”

In September, Annabelle and Daniel sparked dating rumors after they were spotted packing on the PDA at the 2024 U.S. Open.

A month later, Daniel gushed about Annabelle on her birthday. He wrote on Instagram , “Happy Birthday Annabelle! Meeting you has made my life go from black&white to color. Every day with you is such a gift—your boundless creativity, your vibrant spirit, and your beautiful heart light up my world. You inspire me to see the beauty in the little things and remind me of the joy in every moment. I’m endlessly grateful for your love, your support, and for the way you make life feel extraordinary. Never did I think someone so magical could exist. I love YOU! @princesssummerfall.”