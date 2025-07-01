Nick Carter on Possibility of Backstreet Boys & *NSYNC Sharing the Stage

Getty Images

Are the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC destined to perform together someday?

Parade magazine just chatted with Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough, and brought up the possibility.

The singers were asked, “Is there any chance that maybe when you celebrate 35 or 40 years, you and *NSYNC would share the same stage?”

Carter revealed it could happen!

He explained, “We've talked about it a ton, actually. We've had those conversations internally [with] managers. It just hasn't lined up yet, but we did it with New Kids on the Block, and that was a really great experience for us and the fans because they never thought that it would ever happen. So, we're always thinking of really cool collaborations like that, and it has come up as a conversation.”

Of course, *NYSYNC includes boy banders Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass.

For now, fans can see the Backstreet Boys at their upcoming Las Vegas residency “Millennium 2.0” at the Sphere.

Howie shared the band’s excitement, saying, “Planet Hollywood was our first residency, and we were so honored. For us to come to Vegas was amazing the first time. And so, for us to think about coming back to Vegas, there was always an underlying thought, like, ‘How do we top what we did before?’ And I don't think we get any better than doing the Sphere.”

Nick added, “We're always looking forward to what's next. Sphere was going to elevate our show to this next stratosphere, so to speak, and every single time we get up on the stage, we're like, ‘Wow, this is incredible!’”