Getty Images

Katy Perry’s final Australia show on Monday was an emotional one.

Perry, who is on her Lifetimes world tour, closed out her time Down Under in Adelaide. The concert marked Katy’s first time taking the stage since news broke of her split with Orlando Bloom.

In a video posted on social media, Perry appears teary-eyed as she tells fans, “Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world.” After composing herself, she adds, "Now let’s sing ‘Firework’!"

The same day, Orlando hinted at his state of mind by sharing an inspirational quote on Instagram Stories.

The quote, from the Buddha, says, “Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most.”

He followed up with a quote from late Japanese Buddhist leader Daisaku Ikeda that read, "The important thing is to take that first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next day."

On Friday, Perry posted a series of photos of herself in Australia with the caption: “Mood: Quokka.”

Due to her tour schedule, Perry was unable to make it to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy.

Lauren commented on Katy’s post, writing, “We miss you Katy.”

While Katy didn’t attend, Orlando was spotted in the Floating City for the wedding.