Diddy Trial: Jury’s Requests on Second Day of Deliberations

On Tuesday, the jurors in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial deliberated for a second day.

Combs has been on trial since May, denying all charges against him, entering a not guilty plea on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The 12 people who are deciding Combs’ fate have sent several notes to the court, asking for transcripts from several witnesses.

One of the requests is for the transcript of Daniel Phillip’s testimony. During his time on the stand, Daniel testified that he was paid $700-$6,000 to have sex with Diddy’s then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The jurors also asked for a transcript of Cassie’s testimony about her freak offs with Phillip, as well as what she said about her physical altercation with Diddy at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, which was caught on surveillance video.

Earlier this morning, Judge Arun Subramanian addressed a question about the definition of “distribution of controlled substance,” which the jurors asked about on Monday.

He said, “In response to the jury’s question, the Court refers the jury to page 37, lines 1 through 3 of its jury charge,” and then quoted, “The word ‘distribution’ means actual, constructive, or attempted transfer. To distribute simply means to deliver, to pass over, or to hand over something to another person, or to cause it to be delivered, passed on, or handed over to another. Distribution does not require a sale.”