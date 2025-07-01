Diddy Trial: Jury Reaches Verdict on All Counts Except One

Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the jury gave a big update on the Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial.

In a note, they wrote, “We have reached a verdict on counts 2, 3, 4 and 5. We are unable to reach a verdict on count 1 as we have jurors with unpersuadable opinions on both sides.”

Combs has been on trial since May, denying all charges against him, entering a not guilty plea on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The jurors are not in complete agreement on the racketeering charge.

In response to the jurors’ note, the defense and prosecution want the 12 people to continue deliberations.

They have been deliberating for around 10 hours so far.

Yesterday, the men and women determining Diddy’s fate sent a note, which read, “We have a juror, No. 25, who we are concerned cannot follow your honor’s instructions.”

He replied to the note, writing, "I received your note. I remind every juror of their duty to deliberate and their obligation to follow my instruction on the law. With that instruction in mind, please continue deliberating.”

Earlier this morning, the judge addressed a question about the definition of “distribution of controlled substance,” which the jurors asked about on Monday.