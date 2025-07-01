David Corenswet on Superman Suit Trunks Debate & How He’d React to Batman (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. via Getty Images

"Superman" stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult sat down with "Extra's" Jake Hamilton to dish on the new James Gunn film.

David spoke about getting the suit right, saying, “The biggest decision was trunks or no trunks, and up until we tested both on camera, but I think at that point we all knew looking at it that trunks were the way to go.”

When Jake asked about trying to get the suit off to pee, David shared, “Yeah, we tried the zipper — it wouldn't work,” adding, “A zipper is a zipper, and so it comes with trade-offs, and in the end the trade-off visually of trying to hide a zipper in a key place was not worth [it]… By the time we got good at it, Scotty my dresser and I could get out of the suit in about three and a half minutes.”

Nicholas spoke about auditioning to play Superman before landing the role of Lex Luthor, joking, “When I did the screen test for Superman, I played him very evil as well, really cunning and horrible person, so I think that's what helped me with Lex.”

On a more serious note, he explained of Superman and Lex, “They are two opposing forces, really, and complete ideologies and mindsets, and James had captured those perfectly in the script.”

Nicholas also shared his kids' funny reaction to his bald head, saying with a laugh, “My youngest just slapped my bald head continually when I turned up.”

Rachel spoke about Lois Lane’s interactions with Clark Kent versus Superman, noting, “To her, they are the same. I think she's a little more irritated with Clark than Superman,” adding, “Superman looks great in those trunks, but Clark… she's got some questions about Clark's journalistic integrity.”

Plus, we had to ask all three how their characters would react to seeing Batman!

Rachel imagined Lois would flirt, flashing a smile and raise her eyebrows up and down, prompting Jake to ask, “A little love triangle?”

Brosnahan teased, “You never know.”

Meanwhile, Nicholas played coy, joking Lex would have “no reaction.”

David shared, “As soon as [Superman] finds out that there's a man who dresses as a bat protecting his city, it's like, ‘I want to go check that guy out.’”