Celebrity News July 01, 2025
‘Criminal Minds’ Star Matthew Gray Gubler & Willow Avalon Fuel Romance Rumors
Matthew Gray Gubler, 45, and Willow Avalon, 26, looked every bit the couple at Zach Bryan’s concert in London over the weekend.
Photos show the “Criminal Minds” star and the singer packing on the PDA at BST Hyde Park as they wrapped their arms around each other.
Willow, who opened for Zach, was wearing a white top, cutoff jean shorts, and boots, while Matthew wore khaki pants, a blue-and-white striped shirt, and leopard-print shoes.
She posted on Instagram, “HYDE PARK YOU WERE INCREDIBLE!!!! thank you to everyone who made this happen, I can’t begin to explain how much it meant to me and my boys to get to play such a bucket list show. And not just once, twice!! Beyond grateful and so thankful to @bsthydepark and @zachlanebryan for having us. Thank you @jessedeflorio for these beautiful photos and being such a dear friend. We will remember these last two days forever 💌.”
DeuxMoi first spotted Gubler and Avalon together in NYC back in March.