Ryan Gosling Is Unrecognizable in ‘Project Hail Mary’ Trailer — Watch Now!

Ryan Gosling looks disheveled in the new trailer for his film “Project Hail Mary.”

In the beginning of the trailer, Gosling rocks long hair and some major scruff after waking up from a coma “several lights years from my apartment.”

In the movie, Gosling plays a sixth-grade science teacher who has one chance to save the world by going up to space 11.9 light years from home!

While his character Ryland Grace insists that he’s “not an astronaut,” his superior, Eva, played by Sandra Huller, comments, “If you don’t go, you die, like the rest of us.”

In a separate clip, Eva tells Ryland, “You’re the only scientist who might know what this is” since he has a doctorate in molecular biology.

The movie, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, is based on Andy Weir's New York Times best-selling novel.