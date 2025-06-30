Getty

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney is make a legal move to fix the mispronunciation of his name over the years!

Rob has filed docs to legally change his name, his rep confirmed to Entertainment Weekly.

In May, Rob told Variety, “As our business and our storytelling is expanding into other regions of the world and other languages in which my name is even harder to pronounce. I’m just going by Rob Mac.”

As for how his wife and kids feel about the name change, she admitted, “The kids are really not happy about it, because they have that last name. And so do I, legally!"

Years ago, Rob’s Wrexham AFC football club partner Ryan Reynolds wrote a song in response to the mispronunciation of his last name.

In a clip, Ryan said, “Sure, he's got a pretty face that people know they know. They think they recognize him from his big-time TV show. But despite the accolades, despite the load of fame, one thing they do not know is how to spell their name.”