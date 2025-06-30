Backgrid

After several months of dating, it looks like Post Malone and Christy Lee have ended their relationship.

Sources told TMZ that the two broke up less than a month ago.

Posty and Christy first sparked dating rumors in January, when they were seen heading out for dinner at the famed Mascagni Hotel in Rome in pics posted by TMZ.

They eventually became more open, even kissing during a Paris shopping trip Paris in April.

The news comes amid his child custody battle with ex Hee Sung “Jamie” Park over their daughter, who has been referred to only by her initials: DDP.

In April, Park asked for full custody and asked for child visitation and parenting time be given to Malone.

Post beat Park to court, though, filing custody papers in Utah, where they resided during the relationship.

He also requested that her custody petition be dismissed.

In a court declaration, Posty wrote, “I do intend to work cooperatively with Jamie to ensure that DDP has frequent and equal custodial time with her mother. I do not consent to Jamie’s back door attempt to change DDP’s residence from Utah to California. I request that the California court admonish Jamie for her lack of candor, gamesmanship in attempting to forum shop, and her intentional action to try to mislead the court about DDP’s home.”

His lawyer Laura Wasser added, “Jamie’s conduct of attempting to forum shop to change DDP’s home state without Post’s consent or a Utah court order should not be condoned by the California court. California law provides that, under the facts of this case, DDP’s home state is Utah, and subject matter jurisdiction over her custody remains with the Utah court.”