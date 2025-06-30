'Mummy' Star Arnold Vosloo & Sylvia Ahí Secretly Split

Getty Images

“The Mummy” villain Arnold Vosloo and his wife Sylvia Ahi have called it quits after 27 years of marriage.

TMZ reports Sylvia filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

In court docs obtained by the outlet, Sylvia revealed that they have been separated since 2022.

The divorce could be smooth since they have no children together and both parties are waiving their spousal support rights.

Arnold was previously married to Nancy Mulford for three years until 1991.