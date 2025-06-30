Getty Images

It looks like Marion Cotillard and her director husband Guillaume Canet have called it quits after 18 years together.

The two announced their split to Agence France-Presse in a translated statement “to avoid all speculation, rumors, and risky interpretations,” the Associated Press reported.

In a joint statement released by their reps, they said, “After 18 years together, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have decided to separate by mutual agreement.”

“This decision was made in good will,” the couple added. “Demonstrating transparency through this press release, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet also express their desire that their private lives, especially those of their two children, be respected.”

The pair share two minor children Marcel, 13, and Louise, 8.

The two had been together since 2007.

Marion and Guillaume were friends for over 10 years before things turned romantic. They worked together on “Love Me If You Dare” and “The Last Flight.”