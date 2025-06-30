Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Wrap Wedding Festivities with Star-Studded PJ Party

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez threw a PJ party to close out their wedding festivities!

Many big names, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian and Usher were spotted getting into water taxis for the party.

See pics of more celebs attending below!

In her interview with Vogue, Lauren revealed that she was going to wear an Atelier Versace dress to the party.

According to Vogue, Jeff and Lauren gifted Vibi Venezia blue velvet Venetian slippers to the men, and the women received plush, black open-toe slippers from Bezos’ company Amazon.

Lauren quipped, “So. you have a little of both!”

On Friday, the couple tied the knot on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy.

A source told the outlet that the wedding featured a performance by Matteo Bocelli, who sang Elvis Presley's iconic song “Can’t Help Falling in Love."

Lauren wore a Dolce & Gabbana atelier gown, giving Vogue the first look at her wedding look.

The high-necked lace dress is "a departure from what people expect,” Lauren noted to Vogue. She went on, “From what I expect — but it’s very much me.”

Sanchez was inspired by Sophia Loren's wedding dress that she wore to marry Cary Grant in their 1958 film "Houseboat."

She explained, "It went from ‘I want a simple, sexy, modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment’ and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago."

Before they officially exchanged vows, Lauren gushed, "I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet.”