It seems like Elliot Page has found love!

On Sunday, Page made it Instagram official with “Overcompensating” actress Julia Shiplett.

He captioned a pic of them together with a simple rainbow emoji and double heart emoji.

In the pic, Elliot and Julia are posing in front of a rainbow-paved road during Pride month.

Julia seemingly confirmed the relationship with a photo of her own. She shared a photo of a shirtless Elliott on her Instagram Story, writing, “Happy prideee.”

If they are indeed dating, it’s the first public relationship for Page since coming out as a transgender man in 2020.

Last year, “Extra” spoke with Elliott, who showed appreciation for how his show “The Umbrella Academy” embraced his transition.

Elliot opened up about art imitating life as he transitioned, which then became a storyline for his character Viktor Hargreeves as well.

He said, “I feel so grateful to the show that me coming out as trans was welcomed and included and not something that was pushed away, and I still got to be a part of the show.”

“I loved playing Viktor for these four seasons, and having Viktor transition as I was transitioning, knowing firsthand how much it has meant to people, I’ll never forget it,” Elliot emphasized.