Diddy Trial: Jurors Begin Deliberations

Getty Images

The jury in the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial have begun deliberations.

Combs has been on trial since May, denying all charges against him, entering a not guilty plea on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

On Monday, Judge Arun Subramanian gave instructions to the jury on the counts before they were sent out of the courtroom.

The judge told the 12 jurors to decide on a verdict based on “the evidence is the testimony and the exhibits.”

“You are the sole and exclusive arbiters of the facts,” he emphasized, before advising them to examine “each witness’ credibility, the truth, and importance of their testimony. Size him or her up. You must decide.”

During the six weeks of trial, 34 witnesses took the stand.

Before the jurors left, they selected a foreperson in a note, writing, “Jury #5 was named the foreperson.”

Judge Subramanian praised the defense and the prosecution for their efforts in their case.

He said, “The case was really exceptionally tried by both sides in this case.”

Once the jurors exited, Combs left with court marshals. His family also held hands and bow heads before leaving.

Judge Subramanian also granted Combs’ request to have books in his holding cell.

Less than an hour later, the jurors sent a note that read, "We have a juror, No. 25, who we are concerned cannot follow your honor’s instructions.”

Judge Subramanian didn't make a decision immediately, asking the jurors to confer until 2 p.m. ET.

Days ago, the defense insisted that the case was all about the Benjamins, while the prosecution painted Diddy as a mastermind in a criminal enterprise in their closing arguments.

Last week, "Extra" spoke with Aubrey O'Day, who revealed what she hopes the verdict will be. Aubrey and Diddy worked together in the '00s when she was a member of girl group Danity Kane.

She admitted it’s a “complicated question,” explaining, “The rational, justice side of me that leads a good amount of what I do nowadays says the answer should be what was proven by the prosecution, the law, and that’s conflicting to what I want personally.”