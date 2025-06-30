Brad Pitt Wants to Shoot ‘F1’ Racing All Over Again: ‘I’m That Good’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The world hype tour for “F1” is full speed ahead, and Brad Pitt is in the driver’s seat!

His character in the movie is a speed demon, which Brad says he loved, sharing that being in the F1 car actually gave him a sense of calm and focus.

He recently told “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the NYC premiere, “It’s like nothing I’ve ever experienced before.”

In a separate interview with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour in Mexico City, Brad recalled filming at Silverstone in front of 100,000 fans, which he said was “a high.”

Pitt loved working on the movie and prepping for his role, saying, “I wish we could reshoot the whole thing over again ’cause I’m that good.”

His performance has earned the praise of Formula pros like Lewis Hamilton, who worked with the Oscar winner on the film.

Pitt noted, “If we didn’t pass their bar, then we were dead.”

During the promotion tour, “F1” mania has had its star driver delivering epic entrances, from going down the escalator to the cheers of thousands of fans in Mexico City to making a rare red-carpet appearance with GF Ines de Ramon in NYC.