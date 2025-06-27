Celebrity News June 27, 2025
Victoria Beckham Reveals David Beckham’s Hospitalization
David Beckham was recently hospitalized.
On Friday, Beckham’s fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham posted a pic of the soccer legend wearing a hospital gown and an arm sling while resting in a hospital bed.
She wrote on Instagram, “Get well soon daddy.”
Victoria didn’t reveal the reason for the hospitalization, but People magazine reports David underwent surgery to fix issues relating to a wrist injury he sustained in 2003.
It looks like David has already been discharged, because Victoria also posted a pic of him seemingly lying in bed at home, holding a “Get Well Soon” friendship bracelet.
Earlier this month, Victoria showed some love for David after it was announced that he’ll be knighted by King Charles.
She gushed on on Instagram, “You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you. Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family — has never wavered. The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday. But above all else, I’m so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much x.”
The pair have been married since 1999.