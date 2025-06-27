Scarlett Johansson Jokes Robert Downey Jr. Is a Diva Like ‘Jurassic’ Dino Dolores (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson and breakout kid co-star Audrina Miranda are dishing on “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

“Extra’s” Jake Hamilton spoke with the two about their adorable co-star Dolores, a mechanical Aquilops, who they joked could be a diva sometimes!

Audrina said, “She was good if you gave her red licorice.”

When Scarlett was asked who the bigger diva is between Dolores and fellow Avenger Robert Downey Jr., she admitted, “It’s a tough one because also he needs his licorice, too, you know what I mean?”

Scarlett shared that hubby Colin Jost and the “SNL” cast screened the movie around the time she hosted the show’s season finale.

She said, "It got a lot of good reviews, so I'm not expecting any shade." But she added of Colin and his "Weekend Update" co-host Michael Che, "That's the thing, you can't see them. They just come at you like a raptor from the side."

When asked about if her kids will see the movie, Scarlett shared, "My daughter is gonna be 11, 100 percent would take her. She's, like, pumped to see it. My son is 4... We could show Cosmo some parts."

Audrina chimed in, “I think if you show him some parts. You know, the D. rex might be a little concerning for a 4-year-old, but I think it's something he can remember.”

"Is it a trauma memory or a good memory?" Scarlett wondered.

Audrina replied, "A little bit of both, you know?"

Audrina reflected on the first time she saw the original movie, saying, “I loved the ‘Jurassic Park’ movie when I was younger. I was probably 6 when I watched it… I was definitely scared at the moment, but it's something you can remember, you know? It's something, like, I can look back on and be like, ‘I remember I was scared at that moment,' but it didn't, like, haunt me in my dreams, which was nice."

Scarlett added, “I would say… it's not creepy. It's, like, thrilling, you know what I mean? And there's jump-scares but… it's family-appropriate for sure."

Audrina revealed that her favorite scene to shoot was when she and the Dorado family went toe to toe with the T. rex while rafting down a river.

She recalled, “I'd say that's one of my favorite scenes to shoot ’cause the rest of the Dorado family actually had to paddle for this, and so they had to give it all their strength and they showed me, like, ‘Look here,’ and they actually did, like, ‘1:00, 2:00, 3:00, to look for the T. rex, and I found it really cool at the end, and how it flipped us all over and it looks so realistic.”

Johansson reminisced on the original film and which part she would want to reenact. She said, "I would have loved to have done… where [Julianne Moore]’s treating the dinosaur inside the camper… and it was a whole animatronic, you know. I'm sure at the time, probably, it was less magical because it was a lot of, like, ‘Wait, the animatronic’s not working and, like, we have to reset and whatever,’ but it looked just so amazing… I would have liked to have done that.”

When Jake played that iconic "Jurassic Park" theme music, Scarlett noted, “We would also just sing it sometimes, like, it would just come out.”

Audrina added, “Yeah, like, I think we had, like, a good tune — all of us, like, we all were in sync.”

Scarlett emphasized, “It was the majesty of the moment… The John Williams music definitely like takes me back to being a little bit younger than you, 9 to 10 years old, and I was, like, at the theater… I'd seen movies before in the theater, but I don't remember any of them. I just remember ‘Jurassic’ and I remember that song playing as, like, the Brachiosaurus herd, like, first rises up, and that moment is just, it's like, chills, goosebumps.”